Royals' Michael Massey: Clubs seventh homer in win

Massey went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Nationals.

Massey launched a 430-foot solo shot to straightaway center field in the third inning, marking the fourth Royals homer of the game. The second baseman has enjoyed a productive June, hitting .320 with three homers, three doubles, nine RBI and seven runs scored across 14 appearances, though he has yet to draw a walk this month. Overall, the 28-year-old is slashing .261/.278/.466 with seven homers, 12 doubles, 24 RBI, 20 runs and a stolen base through 57 contests.