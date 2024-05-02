Massey went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jays.
After bringing home a run in the sixth inning with a groundout, Massey lofted a Nate Pearson curveball off the right-field foul pole in the eighth for a three-run shot. The second baseman has homered in back-to-back games, his first long balls since making his season debut April 19, and he's hit safely in five straight contests.
