Massey went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-4 win over the Orioles.

Massey's two-run single stretched the Royals' lead to 4-0 in the sixth inning, and he came around to score on a Hunter Renfroe double. It's a positive start for Massey, who was shelved for a month with back tightness. Both Massey and Adam Frazier are left-handed hitters, so it remains to be seen how the workload will be divvied up at second base moving forward.