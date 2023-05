Massey went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, a double and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Massey took Lance Lynn deep to lead off the fourth inning as part of a three-hit effort. It was his first three-hit performance of the season and his first home run of the campaign as well. Wednesday's showing was a nice boost for the 25-year-old, who has struggled overall with a slash line of .222/.373/.283 with four extra base hits, 10 RBI, nine runs and a 6:37 BB:K over 110 plate appearances.