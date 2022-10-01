Massey went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Guardians.

Massey reached on an error and scored on a Drew Waters homer in the third inning before adding a solo shot of his own in the fifth. Massey received steady playing time in September, hitting .236 with three homers, a steal, six RBI and 10 runs scored across 20 games. He's at a .247/.314/.392 slash line with four long balls, 15 RBI, 16 runs scored and three steals across 48 contests to begin his big-league career.