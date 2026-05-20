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Royals' Michael Massey: Left out of lineup vs. lefty
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Massey is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
He'll hit the bench for the second day in a row while the Red Sox send another lefty starter (Connelly Early) to the hill. Nick Loftin will pick up a start at second base in place of Massey.
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