Massey went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Guardians.

It was another quiet game for the Royals' offense, but Massey was at least able to provide a spark. Four of the team's five hits came from the bottom third of the order. The second baseman hasn't run much -- his steal Tuesday was his fourth of the season and first since May 27. Massey is slashing .215/.268/.343 with seven home runs, 29 RBI, 20 runs scored, seven doubles and a triple through 75 contests. Despite the lackluster hitting, he continues to see a majority of the playing time at the keystone.