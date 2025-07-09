Massey (ankle) has been diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right wrist as a result of a hit-by-pitch during a June 29 rehab game at Triple-A Omaha, MLB.com reports.

Massey landed on the 10-day injured list in early June with a left ankle sprain but suffered a new injury during his fifth rehab contest. He is expected to resume swinging a bat in a few days and will continue a progression based on pain tolerance. Massey was slashing just .202/.221/.258 for the Royals before getting hurt last month.