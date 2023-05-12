Massey is not in the lineup Friday versus the Brewers.
Massey homered Wednesday and Thursday against the White Sox, but the Royals will give him a breather during Friday night's series opener against the Brewers and ace right-hander Corbin Burnes. Maikel Garcia is playing second base and Hunter Dozier is at third.
