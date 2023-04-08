site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-michael-massey-out-of-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Michael Massey: Out of Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Massey is not in the lineup for Saturday's game at San Francisco.
Massey is 4-for-22 through seven games this season and will head to the bench Saturday with lefty Sean Manaea on the mound for the Giants. Matt Duffy will fill in at the keystone and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read