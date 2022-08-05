Massey went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Red Sox.
Massey has yet to record an extra-base hit in his first five major-league games. He's hit safely in four of them, going 6-for-15, though it remains an extremely small sample. Massey will likely get a chance to compete with Nicky Lopez for playing time at second base following Tuesday's trade of Whit Merrifield to Toronto. Massey posted a .312/.371/.523 slash line, 16 home runs, 13 stolen bases, 77 RBI and 57 runs scored across 87 games between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha this year, so it appears his bat is pretty close to major-league ready.