Royals' Michael Massey: Selected by Royals

The Royals have selected Massey with the No. 109 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Massey has proven he can hit, posting a .324/.367/.485 slash line over 159 collegiate games, and chances are he will continue doing so as a professional. He has a bit of room for error, as even though he played second base in college, he could play on the left side of the infield as well. There's a lot to like in this pick if it all clicks.