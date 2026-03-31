default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Massey (calf) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Massey is on the mend from a low-grade left calf strain and is set to see live competition beginning Tuesday. He figures to appear in at least a few minor-league matchups, and while he's first eligible to be activated Wednesday, a return over the weekend seems more likely.

More News