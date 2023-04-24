Massey went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.
Massey's poor start to the year has cost him the chance to hold down a starting role at second base. He was benched a couple of times against right-handed pitchers over the last week, but he's started versus two straight righties and even earned a look against southpaw Reid Detmers in Sunday's contest. Massey has a lackluster .143/.138/.161 slash line with four RBI, three runs scored, one double and one steal through 58 plate appearances. With Matt Duffy starting the year hot and Nicky Lopez still in the mix at the keystone, Massey will need to quickly build on this game to maintain his playing time.