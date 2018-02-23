Saunders agreed to terms with the Royals on a minor-league contract Friday.

Saunders had signed with the Pirates just two days prior, but was released earlier on Friday, possibly as a result of the Pirates' acquisition of Corey Dickerson. The veteran outfielder joins one of the weakest rosters in the league, so he has a path to playing time, though he'll have to perform considerably better than he did last season when he hit .202/.256/.344 in 73 games with Philadelphia and Toronto.