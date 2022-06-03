Taylor (illness) was reinstated from the injured list Friday but is not in the lineup against the Astros.
He went 2-for-8 with two strikeouts and one walk on his two-game rehab assignment. Kyle Isbel will get the start in center field despite Taylor being available.
