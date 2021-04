Taylor went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Tigers.

Taylor got aboard with a single in the fifth inning. He advanced to second on a Nicky Lopez sacrifice, then stole third base before he scored on a Whit Merrifield single. The 30-year-old Taylor has three stolen bases, two home runs, six RBI and nine runs scored through 20 games. He's slashing .288/.347/.394 across 72 plate appearances.