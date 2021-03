Taylor (back) will start in center field and will bat fifth in Monday's Cactus League game against the Giants, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Taylor looks to be good to go after a sore back kept him out of the lineup for four days. The 29-year-old is off to a 6-for-14 start to spring training, including a pair of home runs. He appears on track to open the season as the Royals' primary center fielder.