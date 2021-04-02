Taylor went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and three RBI during Thursday's Opening Day victory over the Rangers.

Taylor single in a run in the first inning, took reliever Taylor Hearn deep in the third, then regained the lead for the Royals with an RBI single in the fourth. During the shortened 2020 campaign, Taylor finished with a lackluster 196/.253/.424 batting line to go with five home runs and 16 RBI in 38 games. It should be noted, however, that he had never hit that poorly before, plus the 30-year-old put together a sharp .333/.438/.615 line this spring.