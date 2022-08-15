site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-michael-taylor-breather-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Michael Taylor: Breather Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 15, 2022
at
3:07 pm ET
•
1 min read
Taylor will sit Monday versus the Twins.
Taylor will get a breather after he went 3-for-10 with a double, an RBI and a run scored over the three-game series with the Dodgers. Kyle Isbel will take over in center field and bat eighth against Minnesota.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
23D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
23D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
24D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read