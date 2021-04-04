Taylor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Rangers.

Taylor got the Royals on the board when he took Rangers starter Kohei Arihara deep in the fourth inning. The 30-year-old Taylor added a two-run double in the sixth and came around to score on Whit Merrifield's two-run single during a seven-run rally. Through the first two games of 2021, Taylor is 5-for-9 with two homers, six RBI and three runs scored. He's hitting sixth in the Royals' order to strong results, but it may just be a product of the Rangers' poor pitching. The outfielder slashed a career-worst .196/.253/.424 with five homers, 16 RBI and 11 runs scored across 99 plate appearances with the Nationals last year, but he should be due for positive regression this season.

