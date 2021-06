Taylor went 2-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 14-5 win over the Twins.

Taylor was involved in the Royals' nine-run first inning when he singled in two runs with the bases loaded. He then drove in another run the following frame on another single. The 30-year-old now has three multi-hit games in his last six and has raised his slashline to .255/.303/.388 with five homers, 22 RBI, 22 runs scored and four stolen bases.