site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-michael-taylor-gets-breather-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Michael Taylor: Gets breather Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Taylor will sit Thursday versus the Astros, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Taylor will get a breather after he went 1-for-10 with an RBI and run scored in the first three games of the series against Houston. Kyle Isbel will take over in center field and bat seventh Thursday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read