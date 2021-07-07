Taylor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 win over Cincinnati.

The outfielder got Kansas City on the board with a solo shot in the fifth inning. He also reached on an error in the ninth before scoring on Nicky Lopez's game-tying two-run single. Taylor has found a groove in his last seven games, going 8-for-25 (.320) with three homers, six RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base. He should continue to see the bulk of the playing time in center field despite a poor .238/.292/.363 slash line through 277 plate appearances.