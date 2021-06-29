Taylor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-5 loss to Boston.
Taylor's solo shot gave Kansas City a 4-1 lead in the second inning. The outfielder had gone 30 games without a long ball, a stretch dating back to May 21. He's been a near-everyday option in center field, but the 30-year-old is slashing just .230/.286/.336 with six home runs, 26 RBI, 29 runs scored and four stolen bases in six attempts.
More News
-
Royals' Michael Taylor: Not starting Sunday•
-
Royals' Michael Taylor: On base three times Tuesday•
-
Royals' Michael Taylor: Out of lineup•
-
Royals' Michael Taylor: Absent from Sunday lineup•
-
Royals' Michael Taylor: Drives in three in blowout victory•
-
Royals' Michael Taylor: Out of Sunday's lineup•