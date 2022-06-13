Taylor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Orioles.

Taylor's hitting streak is up to seven games, a span in which he's gone 11-for-21 (.524) with a pair of homers, five RBI and five runs scored. He was batting just .229 on June 4, but the week-long surge has lifted him up to a .278/.372/.413 slash line with four homers, 17 RBI, 19 runs and no steals in 41 contests this year. The 31-year-old is playing above his established level currently, and there's little in his past as a player to suggest he'll keep this up for an extended length of time.