Taylor went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Cardinals.
This was Taylor's second multi-hit game of the season, and it included his first extra-base hit of the year. The veteran outfielder is batting a solid .286 (4-for-14) with four runs scored through five games. While he's maintained an everyday role so far, he regularly hits seventh in the order.
