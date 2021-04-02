Taylor went 3-for-5 with a solo home run during Thursday's Opening Day victory over the Rangers.
Taylor took reliever Taylor Hearn deep with a solo shot in the third inning to record his first long ball of the season. He then regained the lead for the Royals with an RBI single in the fourth. During the shortened 2020 campaign, the 30-year-old finished with a lackluster 196/.253/.424 batting line to go with five home runs and 16 RBI in 38 games. It should be noted, however, that it was the first season Taylor averaged below .200.