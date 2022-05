Taylor (undisclosed) was scratched from Wednesday's game against the White Sox because he entered MLB's COVID-19 protocols, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear whether or not Taylor tested positive for the virus, but he'll be unavailable until he clears the testing protocols regardless. The 31-year-old is likely to land on the injured list ahead of Thursday's series finale versus Chicago. Kyle Isbel figures to see more run in the outfield during his absence.