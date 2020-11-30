Taylor signed a one-year, $1.75 million deal with the Royals on Monday, Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports reports.
The deal also includes $1 million in incentives. Taylor had essentially worn out his welcome in Washington, but he still possesses a mildly interesting combination of power and speed and Kansas City is as good of a landing spot as he could have hoped for. He will be competing with other toolsy reclamation projects like Franchy Cordero and Edward Olivares for playing time, so it's conceivable he could eclipse 400 plate appearances for the first time since 2017. More likely, he will be the Royals' fourth outfielder, getting most of his starts against left-handed pitchers.