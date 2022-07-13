site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Michael Taylor: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Taylor (shoulder) isn't starting Wednesday against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.
Taylor will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game as he continues to deal with right shoulder soreness. Kyle Isbel is taking over in center field and batting eighth.
