Royals' Michael Taylor: Not starting Game 2
RotoWire Staff
Taylor isn't starting the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Taylor was the leadoff man during Monday's matinee, and he went 1-for-4 with a double. Kyle Isbel will take his place in center field and bat seventh Monday.
