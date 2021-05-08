site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Michael Taylor: Not starting Saturday
Taylor isn't starting Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Taylor went 4-for-14 with an RBI, a walk and seven strikeouts in his last four games. Jarrod Dyson will start in center field and bat eighth.
