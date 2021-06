Taylor went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Yankees.

Tuesday was the first time Taylor had gotten on base multiple times since June 8, and his first multi-hit effort since June 4. The center fielder has gone 6-for-27 (.222) across his last seven games -- he's still in the midst of a slump. For the year, the 30-year-old is slashing .235/.289/.336 with five home runs, 23 RBI, 27 runs scored and four stolen bases across 235 plate appearances.