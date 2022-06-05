Taylor went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Astros.

Taylor missed about two weeks on the COVID-19 injured list, and he went 0-for-4 in his return to the Royals' lineup Saturday. He was able to produce a bit more Sunday in his second straight start. The light-hitting outfielder has a .241/.336/.333 slash line, two home runs, 12 RBI, 15 runs scored and no stolen bases through 125 plate appearances this year. With Taylor healthy and patrolling center field again, Kyle Isbel is likely to see reduced playing time, especially since Whit Merrifield and Hunter Dozier have drawn more starts lately in right field.