site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-michael-taylor-on-bench-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Michael Taylor: On bench Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Taylor isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Taylor went 1-for-8 with an RBI and five strikeouts in the last two games. Jarrod Dyson will take over in center field and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read