Taylor went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk, a steal and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Royals.

Taylor had not homered in 30 games prior to this series against the Red Sox but has now homered in back-to-back games after launching a two-run blast off Nick Pivetta in the fourth inning. The 30-year-old also added a pair of singles, a walk and his fifth stolen base of the year. Tuesday was Taylor's best all-around game of the season thus far and he raised his slash line to .239/.295/.357 with seven homers, 29 RBI, 30 runs scored, and a 17:84 BB:K over 258 plate appearances.