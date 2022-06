Taylor (illness) is set to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Taylor has been on the COVID-19-related injured list since May 19 after testing positive for the virus, so he'll head to the minors to ramp up again after missing nearly two weeks of action. Once he's fully regained his conditioning, Taylor should take over as the Royals' everyday center fielder, which will leave fewer at-bats available for Kyle Isbel.