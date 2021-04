Taylor went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Taylor's steal came in the seventh after his second walk of the game. The outfielder has racked up two homers, six RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases in 14 games. He hasn't homered or knocked in a run since April 3, and he's only gone 2-for-19 in his last seven contests.