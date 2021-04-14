Taylor went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Angels.

Taylor displayed some speed in the fourth inning, as he got aboard with an infield single and stole second -- his first steal of the season. He eventually came around to score on a Cam Gallagher sacrifice fly. Taylor posted multiple hits for the first time since April 3. The 30-year-old outfielder is slashing .324/.359/.514 with two homers, six RBI and six runs scored through 39 plate appearances. His career high in stolen bases is 24, set in 2018, but he didn't attempt a steal in 2020. It remains to be seen how often he'll be given the green light on the basepaths.