Royals' Michael Taylor: Sitting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Taylor isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.
Kyle Isbel will play center field while Taylor, who's gone 7-for-34 with two doubles and three RBI in nine games this month, sits.
