Taylor went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks Wednesday against the Brewers.

Taylor was responsible for the only damage against Corbin Burnes when he smacked his fourth home run of the season in the second inning. He also didn't strike out for the second consecutive game, a notable feat given that he had struck in 11 consecutive contests previously. Despite a 32.4 strikeout percentage on the season, Taylor has maintained a .248 batting average to go along with four steals, 15 runs and 13 RBI across 136 plate appearances.