Taylor went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and three strikeouts in Saturday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.

The outfielder got aboard on a fielder's choice in the third inning and promptly stole second. It was his fourth steal in five attempts this season. Taylor has been alright with a 2.41/.296/.336 slash line, three home runs, 11 RBI and 13 runs scored in 125 plate appearances. With a 33.6 percent strikeout rate and .095 ISO, he's been more bust then boom at the plate, and his .352 BABIP suggests he's gotten a bit lucky as well.