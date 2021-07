Taylor went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Cincinnati.

The outfielder has had a strong start to July, going 6-for-19 (.316) with a home run, three RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in his last five games. Taylor is now 6-for-9 in steal attempts while adding eight homers, 32 RBI, 33 runs scored and a .242 batting average through 77 contests this season.