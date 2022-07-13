Taylor (shoulder) is unable to enter Canada for the four-game series in Toronto this weekend due to his vaccination status, so he'll be placed on the restricted list Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The Royals have 10 players who are unvaccinated and won't be able to play against the Blue Jays as a result. Edward Olivares should see increased playing time in Taylor's absence, while the team will also call up some minor-leaguers, especially since Kyle Isbel (personal) will also be unavailable.