The Royals activated Wacha (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Wacha missed his last outing after suffered a concussion in an off-field incident, but he's since been cleared and will rejoin the rotation with a start Tuesday versus the Mariners. The veteran right-hander holds a 2.89 ERA in nine second-half starts, though he's managed only 33 strikeouts across 53 innings.