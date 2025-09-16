Royals' Michael Wacha: Activated ahead of Tuesday's start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Royals activated Wacha (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.
Wacha missed his last outing after suffered a concussion in an off-field incident, but he's since been cleared and will rejoin the rotation with a start Tuesday versus the Mariners. The veteran right-hander holds a 2.89 ERA in nine second-half starts, though he's managed only 33 strikeouts across 53 innings.
