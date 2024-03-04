Wacha has allowed one run on three hits and struck out three without walking a batter over three innings across his first two Cactus League starts.

Wacha's doing just fine in spring training. The veteran right-hander will need to stay healthy to be an effective starter, but he's logged 20-plus starts in each of the last three seasons while keeping his ERA under 3.50 in the last two years. The Royals' pitching staff was a weakness in 2023, and signing Wacha to a two-year deal addressed that concern. He'll likely continue to offer solid control and an ability to keep the ball in the yard, but he may regress in the surface stats in his age-32 season.