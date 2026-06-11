Royals' Michael Wacha: Finishes strong after early trouble

Wacha (4-5) allowed four runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out two batters over seven innings in a loss against Texas on Thursday.

Wacha looked like he could be in for a short outing after giving up three runs on five hits over the first three innings. The veteran righty was able to settle down thereafter and surrendered only one more run, but the Royals' offense was never able to catch up. Wacha notched just seven whiffs on 102 pitches and tied a season low with two punchouts, but he at least managed to spare a thin KC bullpen by covering seven frames. He has once again provided a reliable arm for the Royals, posting a 3.58 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 69:27 K:BB through 88 innings across 14 starts.