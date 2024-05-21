Wacha (4-4) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings Monday, striking out three and earning a win over Detroit.

Wacha kept the Tigers off the board until Kerry Carpenter took him deep with a solo shot in the fourth inning. Colt Keith later added an RBI double in the seventh. Wacha has turned in three straight quality starts and earned a win in each one. Before this hot streak, he went 0-4 with a 7.01 ERA over a five-start span. The veteran righty is sporting a 4.45 ERA with a 47:18 K:BB through 56.2 frames. Wacha's next start is expected to be in Tampa Bay this weekend.