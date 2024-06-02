The Royals placed Wacha on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a non-displaced left foot fracture.

X-rays revealed that Wacha suffered structural damage to his foot after he was hit by a 90 mile-per-hour comebacker off the bat of Luis Arraez in the opening inning of Friday's 11-8 loss to the Padres. Despite the fact that he was likely dealing with some pain, Wacha stayed in the game and proceeded to cover 5.1 innings while allowing two runs in a no-decision. The Royals haven't provided a timeline for Wacha's return, but given the nature of his injury, he's likely to miss beyond the minimum 15 days regardless of whether or not he requires surgery. Daniel Lynch was called up from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move and will take Wacha's spot in the rotation during the upcoming week.